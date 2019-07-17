Chirag Patil Breaks Bat at 83 Sets, Ranveer Singh and Team Can't Stop Pulling His Leg

Ranveer Singh is currently in London, filming for the Kabir Khan directorial '83, which follows the story of India's maiden World Cup victory over West Indies in 1983. The team is shooting, while also practicing for the sport in the nets. A video from the sets is now going viral on social media and has Ranveer Singh, Sahil Khattar among others pulling the leg of their teammate and co-star Chirag Patil.

The video has Ranveer and Sahil in the frame while the sound of a broken bat hits their ears. Alarmed and excited, Sahil and Ranveer pull out Chirag from the nets and make fun of him for breaking the bat while hitting the ball. Excited, they rush towards the nets as they clap and cheer for Chirag. The duo even break into a bhangra step to celebrate the moment, as others too join in.

Commenting on Chirag, Sahil says in the video, "This here is a real man of steel. Sandeep Patil's son, Chirag has broken the bat. It was Sandip's bat."

Having a look at the broken bat, Ranveer adds, "Wow bro." Watch video shared by Chirag here:

Looks like the sets of #83TheFilm is the place to be. pic.twitter.com/gIIHvSTkRz — Filmfare (@filmfare) July 17, 2019

'83 will reunite Deepika Padukone with her husband Ranveer who will essay the role of cricketing legend Kapil Dev in the film. Deepika plays Dev's wife, Romi Dev.

This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after last year's release Padmaavat.

On the occasion of his 34th birthday on July 6, Ranveer unveiled his first look as 'Haryana hurricane' Dev from '83. The first-look photo from the film shows Ranveer sporting Dev’s signature mustache. He is dressed in a white jersey and can be seen tossing a red leather ball with a fierce look in his eyes. And, he looks a whole lot like the legendary cricketer.

'83 releases in April 2020.

