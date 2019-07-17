Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Chirag Patil Breaks Bat at 83 Sets, Ranveer Singh and Team Can't Stop Pulling His Leg

Ranveer Singh and his co-stars from '83 are currently shooting for the film in London.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chirag Patil Breaks Bat at 83 Sets, Ranveer Singh and Team Can't Stop Pulling His Leg
Image of Chirag Patil Ranveer Singh, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Ranveer Singh is currently in London, filming for the Kabir Khan directorial '83, which follows the story of India's maiden World Cup victory over West Indies in 1983. The team is shooting, while also practicing for the sport in the nets. A video from the sets is now going viral on social media and has Ranveer Singh, Sahil Khattar among others pulling the leg of their teammate and co-star Chirag Patil.

The video has Ranveer and Sahil in the frame while the sound of a broken bat hits their ears. Alarmed and excited, Sahil and Ranveer pull out Chirag from the nets and make fun of him for breaking the bat while hitting the ball. Excited, they rush towards the nets as they clap and cheer for Chirag. The duo even break into a bhangra step to celebrate the moment, as others too join in.

Commenting on Chirag, Sahil says in the video, "This here is a real man of steel. Sandeep Patil's son, Chirag has broken the bat. It was Sandip's bat."

Having a look at the broken bat, Ranveer adds, "Wow bro." Watch video shared by Chirag here:

'83 will reunite Deepika Padukone with her husband Ranveer who will essay the role of cricketing legend Kapil Dev in the film. Deepika plays Dev's wife, Romi Dev.

This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after last year's release Padmaavat.

On the occasion of his 34th birthday on July 6, Ranveer unveiled his first look as 'Haryana hurricane' Dev from '83. The first-look photo from the film shows Ranveer sporting Dev’s signature mustache. He is dressed in a white jersey and can be seen tossing a red leather ball with a fierce look in his eyes. And, he looks a whole lot like the legendary cricketer.

'83 releases in April 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram