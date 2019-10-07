Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Becomes Second Highest Grossing Telugu Film in First Week After Baahubali 2

It has been an explosive and exciting week for film buffs everywhere. For Bollywood fans, War has been riding high on the financial front despite criticisms. Hollywood fans have been enjoying and celebration Todd Phillips' Joker and in the southern cinema, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been winning hearts.

Even though Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was not as widely released as the other two films, it has been doing well at the box office. Going by its numbers, trade analysts believe the film could easily take over Baahubali 2 if released more widely.

According to a report by Times Now, the film has reportedly collected around Rs. 61.42 crores in 4 days of its release. The report also suggested that if the film was more widely released among Hindi audiences, it could earn much more. Trade analysts Ramesh Bala and Kaushik LM pointed out that the film collected Rs. 12 Lakhs on its fourth day in Chennai and earned a total of 66 Lakhs from the city.

Oct 2nd releases' Day4 Chennai city gross,#Joker - 20 lakhs#War - 18 lakhs#SyeRaa - 12 lakhs 4-days city total gross,#Joker - 81 lakhs#War - 81 lakhs #SyeRaa - 66 lakhs — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) October 5, 2019

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stars Chiranjeevi, Ramannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan. It was released on October 2 alongside War and Joker.

