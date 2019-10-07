Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Becomes Second Highest Grossing Telugu Film in First Week After Baahubali 2

'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' stars Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara, Kichcha Suddep, and Vijay Sethupathi.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Becomes Second Highest Grossing Telugu Film in First Week After Baahubali 2
'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' stars Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara, Kichcha Suddep, and Vijay Sethupathi.

It has been an explosive and exciting week for film buffs everywhere. For Bollywood fans, War has been riding high on the financial front despite criticisms. Hollywood fans have been enjoying and celebration Todd Phillips' Joker and in the southern cinema, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been winning hearts.

Read: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi Reveals How He Reached Out to Amitabh Bachchan for His Role

 

Even though Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was not as widely released as the other two films, it has been doing well at the box office. Going by its numbers, trade analysts believe the film could easily take over Baahubali 2 if released more widely.

 

According to a report by Times Now, the film has reportedly collected around Rs. 61.42 crores in 4 days of its release. The report also suggested that if the film was more widely released among Hindi audiences, it could earn much more. Trade analysts Ramesh Bala and Kaushik LM pointed out that the film collected Rs. 12 Lakhs on its fourth day in Chennai and earned a total of 66 Lakhs from the city.

 

 

 

 

 

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stars Chiranjeevi, Ramannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.  The film has been directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan. It was released on October 2 alongside War and Joker.

 

 

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram