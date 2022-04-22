Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva Thank Mahesh Babu for 'Acharya' Voice Work

Prior to the release of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s Acharya, director Koratala Siva has released a video, thanking Mahesh Babu for lending his voice to the film. The filmmaker expressed gratitude for the kind gesture and said, “Mahesh has my heartfelt gratitude. We wanted to establish the story revolving around Dharmasthali in a dynamic way, and Mahesh’s voice fits the bill perfectly “.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, took to his Twitter to write a special note thanking Mahesh Babu.

“Dearest @urstrulyMahesh Delighted to have you introduce �Padaghattam’ in your endearing voice in #Acharya. Thank you for becoming a part of the film in a very special way!! I am sure fans & audiences will be just as thrilled to hear you as much as @AlwaysRamCharan & I loved it!”, Chiranjeevi’s tweet reads.

Acharya stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles, while Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde will be seen as their heroines respectively. Sonu Sood is to be seen in an important role, while Regina Cassandra will be seen in a special song.

Meanwhile, during the promotion of the film, in a recent interview, Ram Charan shared an emotional moment from the sets that he shared with his father Chiranjeevi.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, the 37-year-old actor opened up about shooting with Chiranjeevi sharing that he and his father practically spent a lot of time working on the project. For the unversed, this was going to be a cameo that was extended to a good length cameo in Acharya. Ram Charan revealed that they would eat together and even work out together. As they were about to wrap up shooting for the movie and head home, Ram had a feeling that he should cherish the moments forever.

Slated for its huge release on April 29, the music for ‘Acharya’ is composed by Mani Sharma, while it is bankrolled under Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company.

