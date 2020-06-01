Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Escape Unharmed In Honey Bee Attack

Popular actor Chiranjeevi, his actor son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela and other family members were attacked by a swarm of honey bees at Domakonda in Telangana's Nizamabad district on Sunday.

The incident occurred when they were at Domakonda for the last rites of Upasana's grandfather Umapathy Rao.

When the actor and other family members were coming out of the house for the funeral procession, a swarm of honeybees came and attacked them.

The security personnel were seen providing cover to Chiranjeevi and his family members and trying to scare away the bees with towels. The superstar and others went back into the house to take cover.

While Chiranjeevi and his family members were safe, some attendees were stung by the bees.

Upasana''s grandfather Umapathi Rao, a retired Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer, died on May 27. He was 92. His last rites were delayed as the family was waiting for the arrival of his son from the US.

Meanwhile, Upasana shared on social media that Umapathy Rao was not just a civil servant but was also an Urdu poet. "K. Umapathy Rao of The Erstwhile Samasthan of Domakonda - IAS 15th June 1928 to 27th May 2020.

"He witnessed the struggle of Razakar movement, India''s fight for freedom and many more historic events. An Urdu Poet known for his Shayari and the first Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams was a strong believer in the religion of kindness & generosity," she wrote on Instagram.

"Our grandfather was a man of great principles, selflessness, generosity and sense of humour. His rich long life, achievements and many acts of kindness will be celebrated and remembered by all. Our humble request is for all of you to show your love with a smile rather than tears," she added.