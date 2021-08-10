Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya Dubbing Rights Sold for Rs 21 Crore: Report

Telugu film industry stars and father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s upcoming film Acharya recently made headlines after it was reported the production had wrapped after a lot of delay. Fans are very excited for the film as it will see the two superstars come together for full-fledged roles for the first time. Now, it has been reported that the dubbing rights of the film have been sold for a whopping amount. Vijay Kumar, who brokered the deal, said that the rights have been bought by Hindi film producer Jayantilal Gada.

Talking to Times of India, Kumar said that the trend to sell dubbing rights for Telugu films started in 2011 with Allu Arjun and Nagarjuna films. Since then most of the South films are much in demand by the satellite channels, he added.

He said, “In 2011, all Arjun film’s dubbing rights were sold at Rs 10 lakh, and now, in 2021, it is Rs 21 crore, that is the major difference, which shows the growing demand for content and one of the reasons could be that not enough content is being produced by Hindi regions and therefore this is an advantage for regional cinema from the South."

Meanwhile, Acharya was scheduled to release on May 13, 2021 but was postponed due to Covid-19. A tweet by Konidela Productions read, “Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, #Acharya movie will not be releasing on May 13. New Release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal. Wear mask, Stay home & stay safe! #AcharyaPostponed."

Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and also stars Pooja Hedge, Sonu Sood and Kajal Agarwal in lead roles. The film is produced jointly by Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments.

