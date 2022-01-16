Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya to Release on April 1 After Getting Delayed Twice Due to Covid-19

The makers of director Koratala Siva’s eagerly-awaited action entertainer ‘Acharya’, which features Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead, on Sunday announced that the film would release on April 1 this year. The film, which was supposed to originally release on May 13 last year was first postponed to February 4 this year due to the pandemic. However, with the onset of the third wave of Covid, the team had on Saturday announced that they were postponing the release of the film yet again and added that they would announce a fresh release date shortly.

On Sunday, the production house, Konidela Production Company, on its Twitter timeline, announced that the film would release on April 1, 2022.

The film is among the most looked forward films of the year for fans of Telugu cinema as this will be the first time that father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen together in full-fledged roles.

The movie, which has Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hedge playing the love interests of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, has music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by S. Thirunavukkarasu.

Meanwhile, the Magadheera actor, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, revealed that he and his dad Chiranjeevi will be portraying the roles of Naxals in Acharya and shared how he ended up doing a film with his father while he was caught up with the RRR shooting schedule.

Ram Charan has been prepping for RRR for a while now; he co-stars with Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the SS Rajamouli-directed film. Talking about Koratala Siva’s Acharya, Ram, who is co-producing the film, shared that he wasn’t meant to act in the film but now it marks his and Chiranjeevi’s first project together in full-fledged roles.

(With IANs inputs)

