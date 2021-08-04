Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya Wrapped, Two Songs Left to be Shot: Report

Telugu film industry superstars and father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s upcoming film Acharya has wrapped up production. The film will see the two actors come together for full-fledged roles. The production house bankrolling the film has announced that only two songs from the film are left to be shot. Acharya faced delay due to the first and second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. After a long gal, the film went on floors in early July this year.

Now, a latest photo of the stars have surfaced online. In the pictures, the actors can be seen donning similar olive, forest camouflage outfits. The photo was taken in a forest area, near what looks like a pond. The actors can be seen sitting on top of a rock, surrounded by trees.

Acharya was scheduled to release on May 13, 2021 but was postponed due to Covid-19. A tweet by Konidela Productions read, “Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, #Acharya movie will not be releasing on May 13. New Release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal. Wear mask, Stay home & stay safe! #AcharyaPostponed."

Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, #Acharya movie will not be releasing on May 13.New Release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal. Wear mask, Stay home & stay safe!#AcharyaPostponed — Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) April 27, 2021

Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and also stars Pooja Hedge, Sonu Sood and Kajal Agarwal in lead roles. The film is produced jointly by Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments.

