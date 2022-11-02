Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's Godfather To Stream on Netflix; Check Out The Date Here

Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan’s action-thriller hit the big screens coinciding with Dussehra this year. Helmed by Mohan Raja, the South movie was produced jointly under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Now, a piece of good news has surfaced online for all Chiranjeevi fans who missed watching the actioner at cinemas. On Wednesday afternoon, OTT giant Netflix officially announced that the film will soon begin streaming on their digital platform. When will Godfather release digitally?

In an Instagram post, Netflix shared a stunning still of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in their dashing avatars. Taking the twinning and winning game a notch higher, the stars look dapper in matching blingy blazers as they make funky hand signs for the camera. Netflix will stream the movie from November 19 onwards. “The megastar of Tollywood meets the megastar of Bollywood! Godfather is coming to Netflix on the 19th of November,” read the caption of the post. Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Godfather is the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer with Mohanlal in the lead. The plot of the movie chronicles the social and political unrest that ensues after the leader of a ruling party dies. In the inevitable chaos of succession, the thin line between good and bad is blurred. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, actors Nayanthara and Satya Dev also play pivotal roles in the film.

According to a report by Bussiness Standard, it is rumoured that Netflix procured the digital rights of the film for Rs 57 crore. If the report is to be believed then the deal includes the right for both Hindi and Telugu versions. Megastar Chiranjeevi essays the character of Godfather. Meanwhile, Salman Khan plays his younger brother who is always ready to offer assistance to Godfather.

