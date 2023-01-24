Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan’s Waltair Veerayya has collected over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office in just ten days of its release. According to trade analysts, it is on course earning more money than any other film in Chiranjeevi’s career.

The news was shared by the production company Mythri Movie Makers on Twitter. “Megastar’s ACTION PACKED BONANZA CONTINUES at Box Office with 200 CR+ Gross.

Waltair Veerayya, directed by Bobby Kolli, stars Chiranjeevi as a fisherman who assists a local police officer in apprehending a notorious drug dealer who escapes from police custody and goes to Malaysia. Another prominent actor in the movie is Ravi Teja.

Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, spoke with cine-goers through video chat on Monday in 27 different American cities. He posted a picture of the live conversation on Twitter. An ecstatic Chiranjeevi was seen conversing with the film’s admirers in the video. He informed them that because his heart and stomach were equally satisfied by their love, he could even forgo breakfast.

Last Friday, Waltair Veerayya was released amid the Makar Sankranti festivities. Veera Simha Reddy, a movie by Nandamuri Balakrishna was released one day earlier and competed with it at the ticket counters. A video surfaced online showing a kid dancing passionately to the song Poonakalu Loading from Chiranjeevi’s movie last week. “What a bundle of Joy. With Rocking Tiny Fans like these ‘Poonakalu Loading’ looks set for the next generation too," Chiranjeevi tweeted.

What a bundle of JoyWith Rocking Tiny Fans like these ‘Poonakalu Loading’ looks set for Next generation too @RaviTeja_offl @dirbobby @MythriOfficial @ThisIsDSP pic.twitter.com/mMIRDOYmtH— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 15, 2023

While Chiranjeevi is currently savouring Waltair Veerayya’s success, he will next be seen in Bhola Shankar, a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh also have significant roles in the Meher Ramesh-directed movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here