Chiranjeevi and Wife Surekha Konidela Celebrate Ram Navami with Puja at Home, See Video

Telugu cinema icon Chiranjeevi celebrated Ram Navami through a series of rituals with his wife, Surekha Konidela. The megastar took to Instagram to share a video of the two engaged in a traditional ceremony in the presence of a pandit. The couple offered various delicacies and coconuts coupled with incense sticks to the silver idols of Rama, Sita, Lakshmanan and Hanuman.

The superstar was dressed in a white kurta with a mundu, while Surekha opted for a simple red blouse and a contrasting green saree. Sharing the post, he wished, “Happy Srirama Navami everyone!”. Fans wished the star couple and lit the comment section with hearts.

On the professional front, the megastar is currently in news for the Telugu remake of the Malayali movie, Lucifer. As reported by Pinkvilla, titled as Godfather, the movie’s star lineup includes Nayanthara, who is slated to be acting alongside Shah Rukh Khan in an upcoming film, and Bollywood star Salman Khan.

The movie is backed by Chiranjeevi’s own production house, Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. In the crew, S Thaman and Nirav Shah have taken up music production and cinematography respectively. The movie has been primarily shot in locations in Hyderabad, Ooty and Mumbai.

In addition to this, Chiranjeevi is also a part of Koratala Siva’s action thriller film, titled Acharaya, and backed financially by Matinee Entertainment. The movie’s cast includes his son Ram Charan, actresses Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde as leads. The trailer of the action packed drama will be released soon. Rumour has it that the trailer will be unveiled on April 14, 2022. A formal confirmation on the subject is anticipated soon, reported Bollywood Life.

Besides, there have been reports about the film’s pre-release event. According to reports, the creators have opted to hold the event at the Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad on April 24. Pawan Kalyan, SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, and many other bigwigs of the industry are expected to attend the event.

The producers also plan to release the film on over 2000 screens, as it will star Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in full-length roles for the first time. Chiranjeevi previously appeared in Ram Charan’s Magadheera in a cameo role.

