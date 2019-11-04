Take the pledge to vote

Chiranjeevi Announces Singer Rahul Sipligunj as the Winner of Nagarjuna Akkineni's Bigg Boss Telugu 3

Host Nagarjuna Akkineni and guest for the finale, actor Chiranjeevi announced singer Rahul Sipligunj as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on Sunday.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 4, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
Chiranjeevi Announces Singer Rahul Sipligunj as the Winner of Nagarjuna Akkineni's Bigg Boss Telugu 3
Image courtesy: Twitter

Host Nagarjuna Akkineni and guest for the finale, actor Chiranjeevi announced singer Rahul Sipligunj as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on Sunday. Sipligunj took home the winner's trophy as well as prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

The third season, which began on July 21, saw the grand finale being graced by a number of celebrities including actors Srikanth, Nidhhi Agerwal, Anurag Kulkarni, Anjali, Raashi Khanna, director Maruthi as well as Catherine Tresa.

The evening kicked-off with performances by Ravi Krishna, Jyothi. They were joined by Hema, who was evicted during the first week of the show. Contestants Himaja and Shilpa too performed during the finale and which was followed by a performance by Punarvani Bhupalam, Vithika Sandesh, Tamannah Simhadri, Mahesh Vitta and Jaffar.

It was after their performance that Nagarjuna entered the show and set the stage on fire with the former contestants and spoke to them about their life post-show as well. He also spoke to the family members of the five finalists.

Amid a number of appearances and performances, the evening's first eviction was declared to be Ali Reza. The second contestant to be evicted on Sunday was Varun Sandesh, while Baba Bhaskar was the third to be shown the door.

Following the first three evictions and a performance by Niddhi Agerwal, Nagarjuna offered the remaining finalists Sreemukhi and Rahul the chance to leave the house with Rs 25 lakh each as prize money.

Chiranjeevi was later welcomed to the show and the veteran actor went on to reveal that his wife made him watch the show and that is how he knew the journey of each contestant on the show.

Nagarjuna along with Chiranjeevi announced Rahul as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

