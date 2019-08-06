Chiranjeevi Announces the Release Date of Telugu Magnum Opus 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'
Directed by Surender Reddy, the film will narrate the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.
Directed by Surender Reddy, the film will narrate the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.
Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has announced that his upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will hit the screens worldwide on October 2. The Telugu film co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.
Chiranjeevi made the announcement about his upcoming Telugu biggie in an interview to daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela's magazine, Bpositive.
Directed by Surender Reddy, the film will narrate the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.
"It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back in the day, I couldn't play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don't think anyone wants to make a film on him today," said Chiranjeevi, adding that it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.
Bachchan plays Chiranjeevi's mentor in the film. Before joining the sets, Big B wrote on his blog that he is s thrilled to be a part of this project.
"Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree. So, am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad in a few hours," he wrote in his blog.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- We May Have Had a Peek at The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G in The Latest Leaked Images
- India vs West Indies | Could Have Won the Match if 20 Overs Were Bowled: Powell
- Parineeti Chopra Talks About Low Phase in Career, Says 'I Would Cry 10 Times a Day'
- Arthur Recommends Sacking of Sarfaraz as Pakistan Captain
- Not 'Guardian of the Galaxy': Raccoon Gets Stuck in Grate, Rescue Takes Over 2 Hours