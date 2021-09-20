Chiranjeevi Appeals to Andhra And Telangana Govts to Support Tollywood

Chiranjeevi, the megastar of Telugu cinema, on Sunday appealed to the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to help the Tollywood industry. He said that the cinema industry, which makes films in the Telugu language is faced with a difficult time, adding that the workers had lost their jobs due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and hence they needed government help. He also said that the ongoing situation has created confusion among producers regarding the release of films in the states.

Chiranjeevi, who has a career spanning over 43 years, appealed during the pre-release event of Naga Chaitnya and Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Love Story’. He, along with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, was the chief guest at the event in Hyderabad on Sunday. The film, said to be a romantic drama, is set to release on September 24.

During his speech at the event, Chiranjeevi said that just because four to five heroes are getting huge remuneration does not mean that the Telugu film industry is in a good shape. He said that there is only 20 per cent success in the film industry but everyone thinks that film industry people are flourishing with millions.

“There are many cinema workers who remain dependent on the shooting of films. They have to struggle the most to provide bread and butter to their families. Because of the pandemic, their lives are hugely affected,” he said.

“The film industry means not only the hero, the heroines, the directors, the producers but also the workers who work on film sets,” he added.

Chiranjeevi said that the ongoing situation has made the producers clueless about the release of new films.

“We completed the shoot of Acharya but are clueless about how to release the film in the current situation,” he said.

He requested the Telugu state governments to issue orders supporting the film industry with these issues in mind.

