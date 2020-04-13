Chiranjeevi Concerned About Loss of Telugu Film Industry Due to Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has led to huge losses to various sectors, including the film industry across the world. Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has shared his concerns about the losses suffered by Tollywood due to the deadly disease.







The actor talked in-depth about the current situation of the film industry in an interview to Deccan Chronicle. He mentioned that while the cost of the losses caused because of the novel coronavirus can’t be estimated right now, the amount would run into hundreds of crores.







“We can’t estimate the losses right now. But I feel that it will run into hundreds of crores. I don’t know when the theatres will reopen, and when we can start shooting again,” the report quoted Chiranjeevi as saying.







Despite this, the actor has exuded confidence and said that the “industry will bounce back” once the current situation eases. He is planning to chart the way forward and speak to financers to cut the interest rates and help producers to ease the situation post the lockdown.







The 64-year-old actor claimed to be the first person in Tollywood to call off film shoot due to the crisis. He stalled the shooting of his upcoming movie titled Acharya after the cases of Covid-19 were reported around the world.







“I read about this virus and how it was spreading very fast in other countries. I realised that gatherings of people should be avoided. I discussed the issue with my director Siva, and he agreed, so I called off the shooting of Acharya,” added Chiranjeevi.







He has also set-up Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) to help daily wage labourers during the crisis.