Chiranjeevi Credits Son Ram Charan For Encouraging Him to Act in Godfather

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s fans are pumped up for his much-anticipated film Godfather, directed by Mohan Raja. Their excitement went a notch up when Godfather’s pre-release event was held at Anantapur Government Junior College grounds. This grand event was held on Wednesday despite heavy rains.

Chiranjeevi talked about how his son Ram Charan played an important role in encouraging him to do this film. Ram believed that this film and character were perfect for Chiranjeevi. The megastar said that Ram admired the versatility and range in Godfather’s central character.

Chiranjeevi also said that it was the Red actor who suggested the name of Mohan for direction. Chiru said that Mohan has left no stone unturned to ensure that Godfather’s script turns out to be perfect. The Daddy actor said that Mohan has painstakingly worked on every aspect of Godfather. Besides Mohan, Chiranjeevi also lauded Salman Khan and Satyadev Kancharana, who will be seen playing crucial roles in the film.

He said that Salman immediately agreed to work in this movie after Ram asked him. Chiranjeevi said that the audience is going to have a great time watching him and Salman groove to the Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song. Chiranjeevi then talked about Satyadev’s role in Godfather. He said that the fans and the audience will be left bowled over by Satyadev’s acting prowess as a villain in Godfather.

Chiranjeevi thanked filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for performing a special cameo in his film.

In addition to the cast, Chiranjeevi also appreciated music director Thaman, saying that the latter curated brilliant music for this film.

