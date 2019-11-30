Chiranjeevi Dancing with Khushbu and Jaya Prada Takes Internet by Storm

Days after images of actors Chiranjeevi, Mohan Lal, Jackie Shroff and other actors, who rule the 80s in Indian cinema, made their way to social media, turning viral instantly, a new video has emerged showing superstar Chiranjeevi dancing with Khushbu and Jaya Prada, and internet cannot keep calm.

The dance video is from the same event that saw the other actors in attendance. Popularly called the 'Class of 80s', it is a mega reunion that was hosted by Chiranjeevi at his house and saw actors from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi film industry in attendance.

The video doing the rounds features Chiranjeevi dancing to the song ‘Bangaru Kodi Petta’ with veteran actresses Khushbu and Jaya Prada. The video sees Chiranjeevi grooving to the popular number with Khushbu. The actor can be seen passionately emulating the lyrics, while Khushbu can be seen matching him step to step.

Later actress Jaya Prada too can be seen joining the dance, where they are seen trying to outdo each other.

The event saw names like Venkatesh, Prabhu, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Amala, Sarath Kumar, Jagapathi Babu and Radikaa Sarath Kumar among others in attendance.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will soon start shooting for his next project with director Koratala Siva. The actor was also recently seen in the Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, where he played freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

