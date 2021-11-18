Chiranjeevi Disappointed With Govts of Telugu States for not Organising Nandi Awards

Megastar Chiranjeevi has expressed disappointment over the failure of the governments of two Telugu states in organising the Nandi Awards. The ceremony used to be organised until Andhra Pradesh and Telangana became separate states.

Chiranjeevi’s latest comments that came from the stage of the Santosham Awards have gone viral on social media. He stated that neither the Andhra government nor the Telangana government has officially organised any awards function so far.

Minister Thalassani Srinivasa Yadav from the Telangana government and megastar Chiranjeevi were attending the event as the chief guests. Chiranjeevi stated that when Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were not separated, Nandi Awards were given to filmmakers, but stopped after the two states got separated.

Actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and some other film personalities also urged the governments of both the states to organise the award functions together and encourage artists.

Chiranjeevi said, “It is a great thing that the Santosham Awards ceremony has been organised for almost two decades now. Such award ceremonies should be done by the government but the Andhra Pradesh government and the Telangana government have forgotten about the very special award ceremony which used to happen every year”

He further said, “The Nandi Awards were announced for the last time in 2016. After that, neither the Andhra Pradesh government nor the Telangana government has officially organised any awards function.”

Chiranjeevi is working on a series of films these days. The actor is currently busy with his upcoming venture, Acharya, directed by Koratala Shiva. The film is all set to hit the big screens soon. Besides, the actor is also remaking Malayalam film Godfather. Another project, Bholaa Shankar, under the direction of Mehr Ramesh will also be released in the next few months.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.