Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 1 Lakh for Wedding of Fan's Daughter in Srikakulam

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s good deeds are well known among his fans and in the film industry. The actor never hesitates when it comes to resolving issues in the industry or helping the needy. And the megastar has won millions of hearts once again with his adorable gesture.

Chiranjeevi has reportedly donated Rs 1 lakh for the wedding of the daughter of one of his fans. The fan, Kondala Rao, has been running a tea stall for more than 30 years and is immensely inspired by the actor. Moreover, the man who lives in the Rajam region of Srikakulam has even organised various services and initiatives taking inspiration from the megastar.

Proving his admiration for Chiranjeevi, Kondala Rao printed the photos of the Chiranjeevi couple, his younger brother Nagendrababu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on the wedding card of his daughter.

Taking note of the sweet act, All India Chiranjeevi Youth Founder Ravana Swaminayudu was quick to inform Chiranjeevi about it. And surprisingly as soon as the news reached the megastar, Chiranjeevi responded to his fan’s gesture in the most lovable way. Chiranjeevi deposited Rs 1 lakh for the wedding of Kondala’s daughter Nilaveni and extended his blessings to her.

Kondala Rao was overwhelmed when the members of the local Chiranjeevi Youth Society paid a visit to his house and gave another Rs 1 lakh for the bride. Upon receiving the financial assistance, Kondala said that he has been a huge fan of the megastar for the last 30 years and carries out several social service activities while running his tea stall.

The fan further revealed that he had also sent the wedding card to Swaminayudu Gari to invite him to his daughter’s wedding.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi gave financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for the wedding of another fan’s daughter. Shekhar, the die-hard fan from Mahabubabad, had received the money after the megastar got to know about his poor financial status. Chiranjeevi had sent a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Shekhar through the MLA of Mahabubabad, Shakar Nayak.

