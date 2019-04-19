Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 10 lakh to Raghava Lawrence's Charitable Trust During Promotions of Kanchana 3

Actor-director-choreographer Raghava Lawrence is gearing up for the release of his next film in the Muni franchise, Kanchana 3. Other than the love and support from fans and friends, he has received a unique gesture from none other than superstar Chiranjeevi. The south superstar has donated Rs 10 lakh to a charitable trust run by Lawrence.During the pre-release event of Kanchana 3, Telugu film producer Allu Aravind presented the cheque from Chiranjeevi to Lawrence's charitable trust for underprivileged children. Since they are establishing a new branch of the trust in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi decided to do his bit through this philanthropic gesture.According to reports, Chiranjeevi connected with the team of Kanchana 3 in Hyderabad through a video message and conveyed his wishes to Lawrence at the event.While presenting the cheque, Allu Aravind said, "Our family has known Lawrence right when he was a dancer. He became a dance master with Hitler. Over the years, Lawrence has become a brand. People wait for his movies. Chiranjeevi garu has decided to donate Rs 10 lakh to the charitable trust run by him. I am here today to present the cheque."Hitler was a blockbuster, starring Chiranjeevi, that released in 1997 and is known for many cult dance movements.Lawrence expressed his gratitude and attributed his rising career to him. "I wouldn't have become a dance master but for Chiranjeevi annayya. Had I not become a dance master, I wouldn't have got a chance to direct Nagarjuna garu (for Mass). Without all this, I wouldn't have been able to fund the heart surgeries of 150 children," Lawrence said.Kanchana 3 is expected to rule the box office after its release today. It's the fourth film in the widely popular horror film franchise. The Tamil film is co-produced, written and directed by Lawrence, starring himself, Oviya and Vedhika in the leading roles.