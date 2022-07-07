Chiranjeevi Extends Financial Help To Editor Goutham Raju’s Family

South cinema was in shock after hearing about the sudden demise of editor Goutham Raju. He passed away due to a kidney-related ailment. Now, megastar Chiranjeevi has come forward to financially help the editor’s family. The actor has handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the late Goutham Raju’s family.

On behalf of Chiranjeevi, veteran filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaj consoled Goutham Raju’s family and assured them that the actor’s support will always be there with them.

On July 6, after the demise of Goutham Raju, Chiranjeevi shared an open letter. He captioned the same as “Rest In Peace Gowtham Raju garu!”

The letter reads, “It is unfortunate to lose an editor like Gowtham Raju. He was a gentle person but his editing was sharp. A man of few words, his skill in editing was limitless. A soft-spoken man, his work always contained speed. From Chattaniki Kallu Levu to Khaidi no. 150, he has worked for many of my films as an editor. His passing is a personal loss for me and the film industry. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Check out the tweet here:

Chiranjeevi Konidela on Twitter:

Rest In Peace Gowtham Raju garu! pic.twitter.com/kmkii0wM8K — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 6, 2022



Goutham Raju passed away at the age of 68. He was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad due to age-related health issues. After his death, many South actors including Sai Dharam Tej offered condolences.

He worked as an editor for Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films.

Late Goutham Raju made his debut as an editor with Chattaniki Kallulevu and won the Nandi award for best editing for JrNTR’s Aadi. He has worked in more than 850 films and some of his popular works include films like Gabbar Singh, Race Gurram, Balupu, Badrinath, Don Seenu and more.

