Chiranjeevi Fans Lock Horns With Allu Arjun Admirers, Accuse Him of Using Mega Family

All has not been well for a while between Megastar Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun’s fans. Bhavani Ravi Kumar, president of All India Mega Fans Association, had called Allu Arjun opportunistic indirectly, without taking his name. This infuriated Allu Arjun’s fans to no end and they lambasted him. Seeing the scathing criticism, there are reports that Bhavani Ravi has apologised now.

But the damage is already done. Calling Allu Arjun opportunistic, Bhavani Raj said that Cheppanu brother (hints at Allu Arjun) has no gratitude for the Mega family. Bhavani said that Allu Arjun used the Mega family’s support to rise to stardom.

Once he achieved that stardom, Allu Arjun sidelined the Mega family, Bhavani Raj said. He further said that Allu Arjun’s next film should be his last venture.

Allu Arjun’s fans said that these words were hinting at Bunny. According to these fans, Mega fans are frustrated with Acharya’s failure and Pushpa’s success. An ardent fan said that Chiru’s fans are unable to digest the pan-India popularity of Allu Arjun.

Fans said that Allu Arjun will answer this negativity with Pushpa 2 and all his upcoming films. These fans also started leaving rest in peace messages on Bhavani’s social media.

Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun have not reacted to any of these reports.

It is not the first time that Allu Arjun has come under attack from the Mega family’s fans. Earlier, they criticised Allu Arjun for not promoting Acharya. Mega fans complained that Allu Arjun had not posted even a single tweet in Acharya’s support.

According to the Mega family’s fans, one tweet by Allu Arjun could have provided Acharya with the much-needed boost. Many of these fans reminded Allu Arjun that Chiranjeevi praised Pushpa.

