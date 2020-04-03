MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chiranjeevi Gives a Glimpse Into His Luxurious House, Watch Video

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has recently made his debut on social media, shared a video from his residence in Hyderabad on the occasion of Ram Navami.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 7:56 AM IST
Share this:

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has only recently joined social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, and not surprisingly, his following is immense already.

Chiranjeevi took to social media on Thursday to wish his fans and followers on the festive occasion of Ram Navami and in that he gave a sneak peek into his luxurious and beautiful house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad as well.

Chiranjeevi shared a short video clip on social media, in which he starts addressing people by wishing them good morning. The video does not show him in the frame but rather captures the ambiance and the morning sun. Chiranjeevi then walks around sharing a short glimpse of his house. He appreciates the lower levels of pollution in his area as the lockdown is in effect and people are staying in to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading.

The video also shows Chiranjeevi's house has an infinity pool. Reportedly, the house was renovated recently with crores of rupees and a Mumbai based architect had done the renovation work.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Happy Sri Rama Navami to All! #StayHomeStaySafe

A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela) on

Chiranjeevi made his social media debut on the occasion of Ugadi -- the Telugu new year-- on March 25. On Instagram, he debuted with the handle @chiranjeevikonidela and has 578k followers by early morning Friday, April 3. He started out posting a picture of himself, followed by one where he strikes a happy pose with his mother, Anjana Devi.

(With inputs from IANS)


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    763,932

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,039,157

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,076

     

  • Total DEATHS

    55,149

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres