Chiranjeevi Gives a Glimpse Into His Luxurious House, Watch Video

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has only recently joined social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, and not surprisingly, his following is immense already.

Chiranjeevi took to social media on Thursday to wish his fans and followers on the festive occasion of Ram Navami and in that he gave a sneak peek into his luxurious and beautiful house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad as well.

Chiranjeevi shared a short video clip on social media, in which he starts addressing people by wishing them good morning. The video does not show him in the frame but rather captures the ambiance and the morning sun. Chiranjeevi then walks around sharing a short glimpse of his house. He appreciates the lower levels of pollution in his area as the lockdown is in effect and people are staying in to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading.

The video also shows Chiranjeevi's house has an infinity pool. Reportedly, the house was renovated recently with crores of rupees and a Mumbai based architect had done the renovation work.

Check out the video below:

Chiranjeevi made his social media debut on the occasion of Ugadi -- the Telugu new year-- on March 25. On Instagram, he debuted with the handle @chiranjeevikonidela and has 578k followers by early morning Friday, April 3. He started out posting a picture of himself, followed by one where he strikes a happy pose with his mother, Anjana Devi.

(With inputs from IANS)





Follow @News18Movies for more