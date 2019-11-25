Chiranjeevi Hosts '80s Reunion Bash, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Jackie Shroff Attend

It was a star-studded evening on Sunday, November 24, in Hyderabad where megastar Chirajeevi hosted the 10th annual reunion of 1980s actors. Around 40 celebrities from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi film industries attended the bash. Just like every year, there was dress code this year too, and celebrities at the reunion bash were seen in gold and black attire.

Many of the celebrities who attended the 80s stars reunion, which was organised at Chiranjeevi's home in Hyderabad, took to social media to share the pictures.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who attended the 80s reunion bash, took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with Chirajeevi and captioned it, "With my amazing friend #Chiranjeevi".

Actors Jaya Prada, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathy Babu, Sumalatha, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and her husband Sarath Kumar, Ram Charan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Venkatesh and others posed for picture. Radhikaa Sarathkumar shared these pictures on Twitter.

Actor Jackie Shroff, who played the villain in Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor was also present at the reunion party. In one of the pictures posted by Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Jackie Shroof is seen wearing black and golden cap, black t-shirt and golden shimmery pants, posing with Sarath Kumar.

Moments of our reunion😀😀 pic.twitter.com/U40mK4qN8b — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 25, 2019

Here are a few other pictures of celebrities at Chiranjeevi's reunion bash posted by Radhikaa Sarathkumar.

An example of friendship over years,tested over time.Thanks #Chiranjeevi &family for hosting. We are lucky to share this bond🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WG6rrWMPyY — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 25, 2019

