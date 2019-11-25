Chiranjeevi Hosts '80s Reunion Bash, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Jackie Shroff Attend
Below are pictures of celebrities at Chiranjeevi's reunion bash, posted on social media by Radhikaa Sarathkumar. Actors Jaya Prada, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathy Babu, Sumalatha and others dazzled in black and golden outfits.
Pic from Chiranjeevi's '80s reunion bash
It was a star-studded evening on Sunday, November 24, in Hyderabad where megastar Chirajeevi hosted the 10th annual reunion of 1980s actors. Around 40 celebrities from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi film industries attended the bash. Just like every year, there was dress code this year too, and celebrities at the reunion bash were seen in gold and black attire.
Many of the celebrities who attended the 80s stars reunion, which was organised at Chiranjeevi's home in Hyderabad, took to social media to share the pictures.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who attended the 80s reunion bash, took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with Chirajeevi and captioned it, "With my amazing friend #Chiranjeevi".
With my amazing friend #Chiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/l6MmZ7r1JY— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 24, 2019
Actors Jaya Prada, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathy Babu, Sumalatha, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and her husband Sarath Kumar, Ram Charan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Venkatesh and others posed for picture. Radhikaa Sarathkumar shared these pictures on Twitter.
Actor Jackie Shroff, who played the villain in Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor was also present at the reunion party. In one of the pictures posted by Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Jackie Shroof is seen wearing black and golden cap, black t-shirt and golden shimmery pants, posing with Sarath Kumar.
Moments of our reunion😀😀 pic.twitter.com/U40mK4qN8b— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 25, 2019
Here are a few other pictures of celebrities at Chiranjeevi's reunion bash posted by Radhikaa Sarathkumar.
An example of friendship over years,tested over time.Thanks #Chiranjeevi &family for hosting. We are lucky to share this bond🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WG6rrWMPyY— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 25, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai's Steamy Romance in Pool Upsets Shehnaz Gill Fans
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing
- Aparajitha Ayodhya: Kangana Ranaut Debuts as Producer with Film on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case
- Hackers Know Your Address And Phone Number, But OnePlus Thinks All You'll Get is Spam
- Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony