Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Chiranjeevi Hosts '80s Reunion Bash, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Jackie Shroff Attend

Below are pictures of celebrities at Chiranjeevi's reunion bash, posted on social media by Radhikaa Sarathkumar. Actors Jaya Prada, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathy Babu, Sumalatha and others dazzled in black and golden outfits.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 25, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chiranjeevi Hosts '80s Reunion Bash, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Jackie Shroff Attend
Pic from Chiranjeevi's '80s reunion bash

It was a star-studded evening on Sunday, November 24, in Hyderabad where megastar Chirajeevi hosted the 10th annual reunion of 1980s actors. Around 40 celebrities from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi film industries attended the bash. Just like every year, there was dress code this year too, and celebrities at the reunion bash were seen in gold and black attire.

Many of the celebrities who attended the 80s stars reunion, which was organised at Chiranjeevi's home in Hyderabad, took to social media to share the pictures.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who attended the 80s reunion bash, took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with Chirajeevi and captioned it, "With my amazing friend #Chiranjeevi".

Actors Jaya Prada, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathy Babu, Sumalatha, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and her husband Sarath Kumar, Ram Charan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Venkatesh and others posed for picture. Radhikaa Sarathkumar shared these pictures on Twitter.

Actor Jackie Shroff, who played the villain in Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor was also present at the reunion party. In one of the pictures posted by Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Jackie Shroof is seen wearing black and golden cap, black t-shirt and golden shimmery pants, posing with Sarath Kumar.

Here are a few other pictures of celebrities at Chiranjeevi's reunion bash posted by Radhikaa Sarathkumar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram