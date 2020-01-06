Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Chiranjeevi Insists Telugu Superstar Krishna Deserves a Dadasaheb Phalke Award

At the trailer launch of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, veteran actor Chiranjeevi said that senior Telugu star Krishna Deserves a Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chiranjeevi Insists Telugu Superstar Krishna Deserves a Dadasaheb Phalke Award
At the trailer launch of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, veteran actor Chiranjeevi said that senior Telugu star Krishna Deserves a Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Tollywood's luminary star Chiranjeevi truly believes in mutual respect and admiration when it comes to cinema. Chiranjeevi, who was present at the trailer launch event of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, praised superstar Krishna for his significant contribution to Telugu cinema.

He further added that Krishna has entertained the new generation of movie enthusiasts by retaining expertise and technology. Recalling Krishna's accomplishments, Chiranjeevi stated that he is primarily responsible for shifting the Telugu film industry's base to Hyderabad.

He even requested both Andhra and Telangana governments to put efforts in order to bring Dadasaheb Phalke award for senior-most actor Krishna.

At the event, Chiranjeevi also cited that the crew of Sarileru Neekevvaru took him by a surprise. He found it quite unbelievable that the shooting of the big budget star-studded film was concluded in five months and was set for release.

Last week, Mahesh Babu had shared the official poster of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Rao Ramesh, Hariteja, Rajendra Prasad are also part of the project. The film is produced by AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment and releases on January 11.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is busy shooting for his next film where he will be seen as a government employee. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is tentatively titled Chiru 152. Tollywood's popular actress Trisha will be starring as female lead.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram