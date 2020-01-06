Chiranjeevi Insists Telugu Superstar Krishna Deserves a Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Tollywood's luminary star Chiranjeevi truly believes in mutual respect and admiration when it comes to cinema. Chiranjeevi, who was present at the trailer launch event of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, praised superstar Krishna for his significant contribution to Telugu cinema.

He further added that Krishna has entertained the new generation of movie enthusiasts by retaining expertise and technology. Recalling Krishna's accomplishments, Chiranjeevi stated that he is primarily responsible for shifting the Telugu film industry's base to Hyderabad.

He even requested both Andhra and Telangana governments to put efforts in order to bring Dadasaheb Phalke award for senior-most actor Krishna.

At the event, Chiranjeevi also cited that the crew of Sarileru Neekevvaru took him by a surprise. He found it quite unbelievable that the shooting of the big budget star-studded film was concluded in five months and was set for release.

Last week, Mahesh Babu had shared the official poster of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Wishing you all from the Team of #SarileruNeekevvaru a fabulous New Year 2020! pic.twitter.com/ZiP8PCzGDR — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 31, 2019

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Rao Ramesh, Hariteja, Rajendra Prasad are also part of the project. The film is produced by AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment and releases on January 11.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is busy shooting for his next film where he will be seen as a government employee. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is tentatively titled Chiru 152. Tollywood's popular actress Trisha will be starring as female lead.

