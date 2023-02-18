Chiranjeevi is 'Proud Father' After James Cameron Praises Ram Charan's Role in RRR

South megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela is a proud father after international director James Cameron not only praised his son Ram Charan's action flick RRR but also acknowledged the depth of his character Ram in the movie. It was during Cameron’s recent interaction with Zoom Entertainment when the Avatar director lauded SS Rajamouli’s style of storytelling. The global icon was so impressed that he even called Rajamouli’s direction to be almost Shakespearean. Cameron explained that he had no idea of what to expect when he first watched the film.

“RRR is an amazing film. When I first saw the film, I watched it alone and didn’t know what to expect. I was astonished not just by the style and the good use of VFX but also by the storytelling. There’s a classicism to the storytelling, it’s almost Shakespearean,” said Cameron. After this, he also shared his analysis of the character Ram which he found to be heartbreaking. According to Cameron, understanding Ram was challenging for him for the first two-thirds of the film but it eventually turned out to be the film’s triumph card. The journey that you go on, especially in understanding the Ram character is very challenging for two-thirds of the movie. And then you finally understand what’s going on in his head, and it’s heartbreak, right? I just think it’s a triumph. I told Mr. Rajamouli this in person, recently,” he added.

When the snippet of Cameron’s interview caught the attention of Chiranjeevi, he couldn’t control himself from appreciating his wise input. For the South megastar, his words of praise were nothing less than an Oscar Award. Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Sir James Cameron an acknowledgment of his character in RRR from a global icon and cinematic genius like you is no less than an Oscar itself.” He expressed feeling proud to be Ram Charan’s father “As a father, I feel proud of how far he’s come. Your compliment is a blessing for his future endeavors,” he concluded. Take a look at the tweet here:

Sir @JimCameron an acknowledgement of his character in #RRR from a Global Icon & Cinematic Genius like you is no less than an Oscar itself! It’s a great honor for @AlwaysRamCharan As a father I feel proud of how far he’s come. Ur compliment is a blessing for his future endeavours pic.twitter.com/jof3Q9j0pA— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 17, 2023

This comes just a month after SS Rajamouli met James Cameron in person after the Golden Globes Award. It was during a brief conversation when the global star told Rajamouli that he did not only watch RRR but also happened to have liked it. For the South filmmaker, it was an honour to spend 10 minutes with Cameron discussing RRR.

While sharing a photograph of the big moment on Instagram, SS Rajamouli stated, “The great James Cameron watched RRR. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir, I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I am on top of the world. Thank you both.” Take a look at the post here:

RRR has already bagged the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globe Awards and Best Foreign Language Film Award at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards. Naatu Naatu has also been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Read all the Latest Movies News here