Chiranjeevi: It is a Privilege to Present Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, He's the Tom Hanks of India

As Laal Singh Chaddha gears up for release, makers are going all out to make sure audiences across the country get to witness the story of the character played by Aamir Khan. During the launch of the Telugu trailer of the film, Aamir, along with megastar Chiranjeevi and actor Naga Chaitanya, who plays Laal’s best pal Balaraju in the film, interacted with the media about the upcoming release. The event grabbed many eyeballs as it saw the trio come together to promote the film.

During the press conference, Chiranjeevi, who is the presenter of the Telugu version of Laal Singh Chaddha, revealed that he had once accidentally met Aamir in Japan in 2018 where the actor talked about his plans to remake Forrest Gump (1994).

When Aamir revealed that he had come all the way to Hyderabad to take Chiranjeevi’s blessings, the latter hugged him. Khan also shared that they have been working on the script for 14 years.

Talking about the Laal Singh Chaddha actor, Chiranjeevi said, “Aamir Khan is one actor who impresses the audience with his experiments. He’s the finest actor of our country and he is an asset to Indian cinema. I feel it is a privilege to present the film. He is a perfect fit for the role. He is the Tom Hanks of India.”

Aamir thanked Chiranjeevi for presenting his film and told him that he would like to return the favour by working with him in one of his projects. When he asked the megastar about why he didn’t approach him for a role in his upcoming film Godfather and went ahead with actor Salman Khan instead, Chiranjeevi laughed and said, “The character didn’t need someone with heart and brain, but needed someone for their physicality, and that’s why we went with Salman.”

A while back, Aamir organised a special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha at Chiranjeevi’s residence in Hyderabad, which was also attended by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actor Nagarjuna, Chaitanya and Pushpa director Sukumar.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in key roles. An official remake of Forrest Gump, the film will release on August 11, 2022.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here