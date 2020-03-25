MOVIES

Chiranjeevi Joins Twitter and Instagram on Ugadi, Tweets About 21 Days Lockdown

This was the first picture Chiranjeevi posted after joining Instagram.

South star Chiranjeevi has joined Instagram and Twitter on the day of Ugadi in order to stay in touch with his fans directly.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
Superstar Chiranjeevi has joined Twitter and Instagram on the auspicious day of Ugadi. He debuted on Instagram with the handle @chiranjeevikonidela by posting his photograph and gained 385,000 followers overnight.

He then joined Twitter at 11.11am on Ugadi, which is on Wednesday, March 25, with the handle @KChiruTweets. It has over 50,000 followers already.

In a statement, the actor said about his decision to join social media, "In today's compelling global health scenario, I want to use the platforms to express myself on topics and practices that could help all Indians, including people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I also look forward to sharing key moments of my life with them."

His first tweet was about the 21 days of lockdown that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday night in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"#21DaysHomeStayForAll is an INEVITABLE measure taken by #GOI for the well being of Each one of us Indians. It is the need of the hour. Let us stand with our beloved PM Shri @narendramodi Shri. #CMKCR & @YSJagan to secure ourselves, our families & our country. #StayHomeStaySafe," he tweeted.

The Telugu star had announced on on Tuesday via a video that he would be joining various social media platforms on the occasion of Ugadi to stay in touch with his fans. In the video, he said that the reason he has decided to join social media is because "I want to share my opinion or any message directly to my fans through this medium."

