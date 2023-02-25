Actor Chiranjeevi recently praised a Cyberabad Traffic Police constable for saving the life of a man who collapsed on the road. Earlier, DGP Telangana Police shared a video of a police constable saving a person with his alertness. The video shows the police constantly giving Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to the man for more than one minute or so. He continued to do so till the man gained a little consciousness. The people around him can be seen helping too. In the next slide, a collage picture consists of the man taken to the hospital on the day of the incident, along with the police constable, and the man in stable condition.

“The unwavering commitment towards the public! The exceptional actions of Cyberabad Traffic Police Constable Rajasheker of Rajendranagar Police Station, and his swift and effective administration of CPR saved the life in a critical situation. I appreciate Rajasheker’s bravery,” read DGP Telangana Police’s tweet.

The unwavering commitment towards the public! The exceptional actions of Cyberabad Traffic Police Constable Rajasheker of Rajendranagar PS, his swift & effective administration of CPR saved the life in a critical situation. I appreciate Rajasheker's bravery.#TelanganaPolice pic.twitter.com/i6orGRC5PD— DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) February 24, 2023

Chiranjeevi reacted to the video by praising the constable on duty for his “alertness and timely CPR” that saved the man’s life. He wrote, “Salute to Cyberabad Traffic Police Constable Rajasheker for his alertness and timely CPR that saved a life today. Sri Rajasheker, in going beyond your duty and showing compassion to a fellow human you have set an example of humanity and for a caring and friendly police!”

Salute🫡 to Cyberabad Traffic Police Constable Rajasheker for his alertness & timely CPR that saved a life today. Sri #Rajasheker, In going beyond your duty & showing compassion to a fellow human you have set an example of humanity & for a caring & friendly police!! 👏 https://t.co/CsG6rF2R69 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 24, 2023

Chiranjeevi is all set for his upcoming film Bholaa Shankar, helmed by Meher Ramesh. The film is an official remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Meher has made changes accordingly in the film, to keep up with the expectations of the star’s fans. Earlier, reports suggested that Chiranjeevi will be seen as a fan of his Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in the film. The Bholaa Shankar team is also working on one of Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster songs.

The storyline of the film is about a devoted brother who tries to track down notorious criminals, who have harmed his sister. Keerthy Suresh and Tammanaah Batia will play the female leads in Bholaa Shankar. The action drama is reportedly scheduled for its theatrical release on April 14, 2023.

