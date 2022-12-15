Chiranjeevi 'Leaks' Video of His Romantic Song With Shruti Haasan From Waltair Veerayya

Chiranjeevi, along with Shruti Haasan and the crew of their upcoming film Waltair Veerayya, jetted off to Europe earlier this month to complete the shooting for a couple of song sequences. The cast and makers have left no stone unturned to promote the film.

A few hours ago, Chiranjeevi dropped leaked footage from the set of the film. He also teased his fans by sharing a few seconds of the upcoming music. The Godfather star shared an Instagram Reel which begins with France’s national flag.

It then continues with a beautiful snippet of South France’s Les Gets countryside covered with a snow blanket. The actor also added beautiful snippets from the shoot, consisting of pine trees covered with sheets of snow. He also mentioned that the temperature of the place was minus eight degrees Celsius.

Chiranjeevi also added a few more clips of the production working in the snow as they set up for the shoot. Then the Archarya actor can be seen recording the view on his phone while the sun rays kiss his face. Chiranjeevi’s voice can be heard in the montage video as he describes the mesmerizing place and hailed his production team for working hard even in such weather.

By the end of the video, the surprise was intact for his fans. The actor shared the first look at the song with a few seconds of the upcoming groovy track. Shruti looks gorgeous in a blue floral print saree with natural make-up. While Chiranjeevi looks dapper in a grey sweater and khaki pants layered with a brown coat.

The caption of the post read: “Waltair Veerayya reporting from Les Gets, South of France.”

Take a look at the leaked footage here:

Meanwhile, the post-production of the film is in full swing as it is gearing up for the Sankranti release, on December 13. It will lock horns with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy at the box office. Besides Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan, Waltair Veerayya also features Ravi Teja, Bobby Simha and Catherine Tresa in prominent roles. The film has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

