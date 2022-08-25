'Chiranjeevi Like Godly Figure For Allu Arjun': Allu Aravind Rubbishes Rift

If reports are to go by, then all is not well between megastar Chiranjeevi and his actor-nephew Allu Arjun. Despite wishing each other on birthdays, rumour is rife that Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun are not on talking terms. According to a report in News18, rumours of a rift only gained momentum after producer Chitti Babu commented at an event that there’s no fuel without fire. Allu Arjun being in America on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday has further fueled the fire. Now, Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind has talked about the whole issue.

On the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday, Allu Aravind gave an interview to a Telugu news channel and spoke about the rumours of a rift between Allu Arjun and Chiru. Allu Aravind said that Chiranjeevi is like a godly figure for Allu Arjun and that respect will be there till his last breath. Talking about the rift, the producer said that the Mega family has successful heroes, and the rivalry is only on-screen, but when it comes to off-screen and as a family, they are one.

On August 22, Chiranjeevi celebrated his birthday and Allu Arjun wished him with a special note and photo. Sharing a portrait of Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun had written, “Many many happy returns of the day to our one and only Megastar Chiranjeevi.”

Check out the post below:

Many many happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGASTAR ⭐️ #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/6rAgqngjZq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2022

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Acharya with son Ram Charan and actress Pooja Hegde. Despite the hype and stellar star cast, the film failed at the box office. Next, the megastar will be seen in Godfather, which is the remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam film Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The film also has Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satyadev and has been directed by Mohan Raja.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for the sequel of his 2021 superhit film Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa: The Rule is expected to release in December this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here