Chiranjeevi Nails Viral Real Man Challenge, Nominates Rajinikanth

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi gives the Real Man Challenge a heartwarming touch as he makes dosa for his mother. Check out the video.

Chiranjeevi is inspiring the world with his quarantine activities. The megastar is seen enthusiastically participating in household chores including cleaning and gardening.

Recently, he was nominated by Telugu actor NT Rama Rao to take up the #BetheRealMan challenge. It was kickstarted by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga Reddy and pushed ahead by Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan.

The trend that was launched with an objective to motivate men to share the workload at home, has inspired many since.

Chiranjeevi had earlier reciprocated with a little humour to Jr NTR’s tweet by sharing a short clip from one of his films where his character dramatically says to a zooming camera, “Challenge accepted (sic).”

Now, as seen in his recent Twitter thread, he has taken up the task seriously. He has also nominated Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao and superstar Rajinikanth to take the challenge after him.

Chiranjeevi uploaded a video on the micro-blogging site that opens to him vacuum cleaning the floor of his apartment. The clip then skips to Chiranjeevi in the kitchen being a dosa chef. A man with multiple talents is seen cooking like a professional.

The heartwarming part comes when he transfers the dosa from the pan to a plate and takes it to his mother who is seated at the dining table.

His mom is incredibly emotional and parts a bite to offer to her son. She says, “You too eat.” Chiranjeevi says, “No, it’s okay, you eat.” She is exceedingly happy and eats a piece after feeding her son. The soothing moment between mother and son has won lakhs of hearts already.

Jr NTR replied to the amazing video saying, “Super sir.”

