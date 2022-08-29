Chiranjeevi Offers Condolences To Filmmaker KS Ravindra On His Father’s Death

Filmmaker KS Ravindra lost his father on August 28. Kolli Mohanarao passed away at his residence in Hyderabad. He was 69 years old. According to the reports, Mohanarao was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad a few days ago. He was suffering from liver-related issues for a long time and succumbed to the illness. Upon hearing the news, Chiranjeevi offered his condolences to KS Ravindra. The actor is currently working with KS Ravindra on his next film, titled Waltair Veerayya.

Chiranjeevi told OTT Play, “I feel sad to have lost a fan – Bobby’s father Mohanarao. He was such a huge fan that he would make his son bunk school watch my films in theatres on the very first day, without the knowledge of his wife. I had met him recently before working on Bobby’s film and realised he wasn’t doing well. I vividly remember the day we met – on the release day of Jai Lava Kusa.”

He added, “When Mohanarao realised that his son was working with me for a film, his joy knew no bounds. That his son was working with his favourite star was a huge moment of pride for him. He constantly asked for updates about our project. Despite being in a precarious situation in a hospital, he smiled when I last met him three days ago. I am shocked that he’s no longer with us”

Chiranjeevi also shared that Kolli Mohanarao kept telling his friends of his wish to be alive till January 2023, to see Waltair Veerayya. The upcoming Telugu film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role and is being directed by KS Ravindra. The veteran actor concluded by saying that he feels “dejected” to have lost a genuine fan and prays that the filmmaker’s family finds the strength to move past this setback.

Waltair Veerayya is Chiranjeevi’s 154th film. It also features Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja in the lead roles. Actors like Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha and Vennela Kishore will be seen playing supporting roles in the Telugu action film.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi also has Godfather in his kitty, which is slated to release on October 5.

