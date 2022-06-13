Chiranjeevi Organises Vikram Success Party, Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan at Home

Vikram starring Kamal Haasan has received a great response from the audience and is being loved by all. As the action thriller continues to make big bucks at the box office, Megastar Chiranjeevi recently hosted a success party at his residence.

Apart from director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan, Bollywood star Salman Khan was also among the attendees. Sharing pictures from the event, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Absolute joy, celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend Kamal Haasan for the spectacular success of Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai, Director Lokesh & team at my home last night.”

Absolute joy,celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you! pic.twitter.com/0ovPFK20r4 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 12, 2022

He also added that Vikram was an intense and thrilling film and wished Kamal more power. In the pictures, Chiranjeevi is seen handing them flower bouquets and honouring Kamal Haasan with a shawl. The group photograph is currently being shared by many and is going viral on social media. A user took to the comment section and called the three of them ‘GOAT’ of their respective Industries

Kamal Haasan also thanked Chiranjeevi for his kind gesture through a social media post.

Thank you @KChiruTweets gaaru. Was nice reminiscing our time together under KB. It was nice chatting up our mutual friend @BeingSalmanKhan bhai as well. Great evening. Thanks to all in your family who took care of us. https://t.co/jG2kTmsPPt — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 12, 2022

Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi’s friendship goes back a long way. This is not the first time Chiranjeevi has hosted a success party for Kamal Haasan’s film. Way back in 1986, he hosted a similar party for the success of the film Swathi Muthyam, which starred Kamal Haasan and Radhika and was directed by K Viswanath.

Meanwhile, Vikram, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide in less than a week. Kamal had already posted a video praising the audience for their positive response to Vikram, elated by the film’s box office success.

In the video, he expressed his gratitude to Suriya for accepting his 10-minute appearance and promised to give him a larger role in the Vikram franchise’s next instalment.

