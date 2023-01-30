Megastar Chiranjeevi and Power star Pawan Kalyan, along with their entire family, celebrated their mother Anjana Devi’s birthday. The Archarya actor shared a slew of photos on Instagram of the family celebrating the birthday. In the pictures, both Chiranjeevi and Pawan can be seen smiling for the camera along with their mother. In one of the pictures, Ram Charan is seen kissing his grandmother’s cheek to wish her. Another picture in the album shows Upasana Kamineni hugging Ajana Devi, both of them have huge smiles on their faces. Even Chiranjeevi’s brother Nagendra Babu was also part of the celebrations.

Wishing his mother a happy birthday, he penned a note in the caption of the post that reads: “Birthday of our mother who gave birth and life to us. Wishing that they should be born as your children for many births…Happy Birthday, Amma!”

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)

Currently, Chiranjeevi is basking in the success of Waltair Veerayya. Meanwhile, he will play the lead role in Meher Ramesh directorial Bholaa Shankar. Touted to be a masala entertainer, it is set against the backdrop of Kolkata. The film will also see Tamannaah Bhatia as his love interest, and Keerthy Suresh as his sister.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan is having a busy year. He will be next seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s period action-adventure film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The action-adventure film is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. The storyline is based on the life of a notorious warrior, who goes by the name of Veera Mallu. As per reports, it is gearing up for its release on March 30.

On Monday, Pawan started his next venture with Saaho director Sujith in Hyderabad. The film has been backed by DVV Entertainment.

Read all the Latest Movies News here