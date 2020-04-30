MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Condole Rishi Kapoor's Demise

Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Condole Rishi Kapoor's Demise

Chiranjeevi and his actor-brother Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over Rishi Kapoor's death. Rishi died Thursday morning in Mumbai.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
Share this:

Mega star Chiranjeevi and other top Telugu actors on Thursday condoled the death of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and paid glowing tributes to him.

Chiranjeevi, who posted on Twitter a photo of himself with Rishi Kapoor, described him as a "great friend".

"Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend, a great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace," Chiranjeevi, a former Union Minister, said.

Chiranjeevi's younger brother and popular hero Pawan Kalyan said Kapoor's demise is a great loss to Indian cinema.

"Saddened by the sudden demise of legendary actor, Sri #RishiKapoor this is a great loss for Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to their family members. May his soul rest in peace," Pawan Kalyan, founder of Jana Sena Party, tweeted.

Another top star Mahesh Babu said Rishi Kapoor's death is yet another irreplaceable loss to the world of cinema.

"Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema...A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Rishi Kapoor (67), who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    24,162

    +1,180*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,610

    +1,823*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,373

    +576*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,075

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,995,970

    +15,216*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,209,984

    +52,525*

  • Cured/Discharged

    985,957

    +28,863*  

  • Total DEATHS

    228,057

    +8,446*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres