1-MIN READ

Chiranjeevi Posts Selfie With Mom, Asks Fans to Take Care of Elders During Coronavirus Lockdown

Image courtesy: Instagram/Chiranjeevi

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has appealed to all his fans to take care of the elders in the household in these trying times of coronavirus lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 8:35 AM IST
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is finally on social media and his following is, not surprisingly, phenomenal already. In less than 24 hours that he joined Twitter and Instagram on the occasion of Ugadi -- the Telugu new year -- on Wednesday, he has managed to garnered mega numbers.

On Instagram, he debuted with the handle @chiranjeevikonidela and has 441k followers by early Thursday morning (and counting). He started out posting a picture of himself, followed by one where he strikes a happy pose with his mother, Anjana Devi.

His Twitter account is called @KChiruTweets. The count of followers was already closing in on the 100,000 mark by Thursday morning.

On Twitter, too, he posted the same picture with his mother as on Instagram.

"Home Time.. Mom Time !! Let's especially take care of our parents and elders during this time. Send me your selfies with your parents/elders. #StayHomeStaySafe #UnitedAgainstCorona," he tweeted as caption with the picture.

On Twitter as well as Instagram, Chiranjeevi introduces himself as: "Indian. Actor."

He appealed to all his fans to take care of the elders in the household in these trying times of coronavirus lockdown.

