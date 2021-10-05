Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan-starred 'Acharya' to Release on December 17: Report

The makers of the multi-starrer ‘RRR’, directed by Rajamouli’s, have announced that the film will release on January 7, 2022. And with that, several films have changed their dates of the premiere. One of them is ‘Acharya’, starring the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is the 152nd film of Chiranjeevi.

The film, which was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on May 13, 2021, had to be postponed due to the pandemic situation. Now, the film is expected to release on December 17, 2021. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers yet.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, ‘Acharya’ has Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood in lead roles. The film features the father-son duo — Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan — for the first time together. In the movie, Kajal Aggarwal is paired opposite Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan, Sonu Sood, and Pooja Hegde will also be seen in pivotal roles.

According to reports, the shooting for ‘Acharya’ has concluded and the post-production work is in full swing. The film is jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

Earlier, media reports claimed that ‘Acharya’ would be released on December 24. Now, it is being reported that the makers have decided to release the film on December 17. The official confirmation is expected soon.

The teaser of Acharya was released on January 29, 2021, and a few songs of the film have also been released.

Acharya is an action drama and has been written by Koratala Siva. The film is touted to be a socio-political actioner. According to IMDB, the plot of the film revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer. The film will show the protagonist fighting against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

