Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan-Starrer Acharya Collects Just Over Rs 40 Cr In 2 Weeks

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya has turned out to be a disaster at the box office. In the second week of its release, the theatrical run of the film has almost come to an end. With negative reviews from all quarters, the film’s total collection stands at a meagre Rs 40.73 crore net in the domestic market. Meanwhile, the worldwide earnings stood at Rs 48.29 crore net and Rs 75.90 crore gross.

Acharya Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collections:

Day 1: 29.50Cr

Day 2: 5.15Cr

Day 3: 4.07Cr

Day 4: 53L

Day 5: 82L

Day 6: 26L

Day 7: 12L

Day 8: 8L

Day 9: 6L

Day 10: 8L

Day 11: 3L

Day 12: 2L

Day 13: 1L

AP-TG Total: - 40.73CR (59.76CR~ Gross)

Acharya’s 13 Days Total World-Wide Collection Report:

Nizam: 12.43Cr

Ceeded: 6.20Cr

UA: 4.85Cr

East: 3.24Cr

West: 3.40Cr

Guntur: 4.59Cr

Krishna: 3.08Cr

Nellore: 2.94Cr

Ka+ROI – 2.79Cr~

OS – 4.77Cr

Total WW: 48.29CR (75.90CR~ Gross)

Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film has been criticised for lack of direction and poor script. The father-son duo starrer was produced on a high budget of nearly Rs 140 crores, putting it on the list of most expensive films in Tollywood. To break even, the film needs another Rs. 84.21Cr at the box office, which now appears impossible.

Financed by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Nassar, Vennela Kishore, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay, Banerjee, Shatru, Ravi Prakash, Satyadev Kancharana, Sangeetha Krish and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles.

With Mani Sharma as the music composer, the technical crew comprised Tirru as the DoP and Navin Nooli as the editor.

