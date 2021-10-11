Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan-starrer 'Acharya' to Release On This Date in 2022

‘Acharya’, the upcoming film of megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, has finally got a release date. The film will premiere in 2022. The makers of ‘Acharya’ recently announced the film’s release date with a new poster. The action-drama, written and directed by Koratala Siva, will hit the theatres on February 4, 2022. Besides the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for the first time together, the commercial entertainer will also feature Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood, and Pooja Hegde in prominent roles.

In the recently released poster, Chiranjeevi is seen holding an iron instrument. He is seen with an intense look. Ram Charan is also seen in the poster. The background of the poster has a temple.

The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on May 13, 2021. However, it was postponed due to the pandemic situation. A few days ago, it was reported by several media platforms that the film will release on December 17, 2021, and will clash with actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie ‘Pushpa’. However, now makers of Acharya have made it clear that the film will be released on February 4, 2022, and will not clash with any big movie.

Acharya is jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. The shooting has been completed and the post-production work is in full swing. Acharya’s crew includes cinematographer Tirru, editor Naveen Nooli and music composer Mani Sharma.

The teaser of the Telugu film Acharya was released on January 29, 2021. Few songs from the film have also been released.

Acharya is touted to be a socio-political actioner. According to IMDB, the plot of the film revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer. The film will show the protagonist fighting against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

