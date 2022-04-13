Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Starrer Acharya Trailer Garners Around 2 Crore Views

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s latest movie Acharya is all set to release in theatres on April 29. The trailer of the movie was released on April 12 and it has garnered close to 2 crore views on YouTube within a few hours of hits release.

The makers of the much anticipated action drama of Chiranjeevi announced the release of the trailer in a tweet. “Here’s the Mighty #AcharyaTrailer, Experience unlimited goosebumps#AcharyaOnApr29,” tweeted Konidela Production Company, the co-producer of the film.

The opening of the trailer shows a religious festival scene set in a peace-loving and highly spiritual own featuring Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. The first half of the trailer is showing Ram Charan’s character Siddh and the rest of the trailer features Chiranjeevi.

The Koraltal Siva directorial will mark the father-son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan sharing the screen space for the second time. In the 2009 blockbuster movie of Ram Charan, Magadheera, Chiranjeevi had made a cameo appearance.

Acharya is co-produced by Ram Charan’s Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainment. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead opposite Ram Charan while Kajal Aggarwal has been paired with Chiranjeevi. The music has been composed by Mani Sharma while Tirru has handled the cinematography.

The film revolves around life in a small town where Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi both are playing the roles of former naxalites. Ram Charan’s role is only of 30 minutes and Chiranjeevi is out on a mission to finish the task of his partner played by Ram Charan.

The film will also be released on OTT platform after one month of its release. According to reports, the film’s rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video at a hefty price.

Apart from Aacharya, Chiranjeevi is also working in Mohan Raja’s Godfather. The action thriller film is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The cast of the film includes Chiranjeevi alongside Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. Bollywood actor Salman Khan will also play a cameo in the film.

Chiranjeevi’s other upcoming releases include KS Ravindra’s untitled movie, Bhola Shankar helmed by Meher Ramesh and a untitled film by Venky Kudumula.

