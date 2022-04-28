Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan-Starrer Acharya's Pre-Release Business Stands at Staggering Rs 131.20 Cr

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya is all set to release in theatres on April 29. Fans are already flocking to book tickets. The Telangana government has already granted permission for a hike in ticket prices and five shows a day. The Andhra Pradesh government, too, has allowed a hike or Rs 50 for the first ten days of release. The permission for the fifth show was denied by the state.

Below is the pre-release report of various areas:

Nizam (Telangana): Rs. 38 crores

Seeded (Rayalaseema): Rs. 18.50 crores

Uttarandhra: Rs. 13 crores

East: Rs. 9.50 crores

West: Rs. 7.02 crores

Guntur: Rs. 9 crores

Krishna: Rs. 8 crores

Nellore: Rs. 4.30 crores

Among the Telugu states, Telangana + Andhra Pradesh together cost Rs. 107.50 crores

Karnataka: Rs. 9 crores

Rest of India: Rs. 2.70 crores

Overseas: Rs. 12 crores

Worldwide: Rs. 131.20 crores per share.

The film has been written and directed by Koratala Siva. The film has been co-produced by Ram Charan and Konidela Productions under the banner of Matinee Entertainment. The music of the film has been composed by Mani Sharma while the cinematography has been done by Tirru. Pooja Hedge is the female lead of the film.

The cast also includes Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Vennela Kishore, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, and Posani Krishna Murali in pivotal roles. According to reports, the storyline is inspired by the Naxalite movement led by poet and cultural activist Subbarao Panigrah, in the Srikakulam district.

Chiranjeevi is also busy with his upcoming film Godfather. The film is scheduled for release on August 11. The film is a remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer. Bollywood star Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in the movie.

He will also work on the Tamil remake of Bholaa Shankar, which will be directed by Mehr Ramesh. Tamanna will play the female lead in the movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.