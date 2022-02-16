Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan to Represent Different Political Parties in Their Films

Megastar Chiranjeevi has had a long association with politics. He also founded the Praja Rajyam Party and contested the 2009 Andhra Pradesh election. He was also a Rajya Member until 2018.

Now, the Telugu film industry is buzzing with the news that both Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan will be representing different political parties in their films.

Ram Charan, who is currently working with director S. Shankar on RC15, will be seen as a leader of a political party in the film. Considering that Shankar’s film focuses on a political theme, the audience will see Ram Charan dressed as a politician in khadi, a clothing code that expresses his social goals and political ideas in the movie. It is said that he will be representing a political party named Abhyudaya Party in the film.

S. Thaman has composed music for the film, which is his third collaboration with Ram Charan following Naayak and Bruce Lee. While Kiara Advani is playing the female lead in this movie, Srikanth and Sunil will be seen in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will also be seen essaying a political role in Godfather. Godfather is a Mohan Raja-directed political thriller, produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Satyadev Kancharana in the lead roles.

The film is a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Lucifer (2019), which was directed by Prithviraj and written by Murali Gopy and starred Mohanlal. S. Thaman composed the soundtrack for the film, and Nirav Shah shot the cinematography. In the film, Chiranjeevi will be seen rooting for Jana Jagriti Party. This is making fans excited as it reminds them of Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan’s current political outfit Jana Sena party.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.