Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's Acharya Collects Rs 48 Cr, Loses a Staggering Rs 84 Cr

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Superstar Ram Charan’s collaboration in Acharya under the direction of Koratala Siva was one of the much-anticipated ventures. However, the film received mixed reviews, and the film tanked at the box office. Many were taken aback by the film’s box office results and according to the trader’s report, Acharya has collected around Rs 48 Crores worldwide, sustaining a loss of Rs. 84 crores in its full run.

Bad graphics and screenplay disappointed the audience on a massive scale. The film has been released on over 2,000 screens worldwide. Moreover, Acharya landed in the ring near the box office with a target of Rs 132.50 crore.

On the first day, the film grossed Rs. 29 crores. On the second day at the box office, the film was a huge disappointment and earned only around Rs. 5 crores. Talking about the third day, the film earned again around only Rs. 4 crores in two Telugu states. It is being said that both the buyers and the distributors have suffered losses due to this.

Acharya grossed Rs 131.20 crore in pre-release business. To break even, it needed to collect Rs 132.50 crore. However, as predicted by the box office, the film lost nearly Rs 84.14 crore and became an all-time flop.

The film was co-produced by Matinee Entertainments under the banner of Ram Charan and Konidela Productions. Chiranjeevi’s 152nd film Koratala Siva was very ambitiously screened. In this movie, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are seen as former Naxalites. Ram Charan in the role of Sidda. The film stars Chiranjeevi opposite Kajal Aggarwal and was later dropped by the producers.

On May 20, Acharya will be available for free on Amazon Prime Video. If you have Prime, you will get automatic access to the Koratala Siva directorial.

