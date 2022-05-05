Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's Acharya Locks OTT Date. All You Need To Know

Soon after Acharya, starring the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, completes its four-week theatrical run, the movie will air on Amazon Prime Video. The date is May 27. However, the makers are also in talks with Amazon Prime for an early OTT release deal.

Released on April 29, Acharya received an average opening at the box office. As the reviews came in, the Kortala Siva directorial proved to be a flop.

Nearly a week after its release, the theatrical run of the film has almost come to end. Many are saying that the film might end up as one of the biggest flops in Telugu cinema. In the past few days, the theatrical collection of Acharya stood at USD 5,000, while, in the domestic market, it has collected Rs 53 lakh.

According to reports, along with the Neelaambari track, the film’s plot and slow narration have been criticised by fans who also slammed the director.

Meanwhile, it is also known that the OTT giant had offered a generous price for the film’s straight digital release but the makers had something else in mind.

For the first time, the father-son duo of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi shared the screen space. The film stars Pooja Hegde opposite Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal opposite Chiranjeevi. In addition, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Vennela Kishore, and Saurav Lokesh appear in key roles in the film.

Billed as an action-drama flick, the storyline of Acharya revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer, who has launched a fight against the endowments department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

Acharya has been produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Mani Sharma composed the music for the film, while Tirru has been in charge of the cinematography.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.