Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati And More Celebs Wish Victory Venkatesh On His 62nd Birthday; See Pics

Venkatesh Daggubati, superstar of the Telugu industry, celebrates his 62nd birthday today. The man is known for keeping his audience hooked with his movies because of his screen presence and par-excellence acting. He is also popularly known as Venky Mama or Victory Venkatesh and enjoys immense popularity and love from his fandom. Today, as the actor turns a year older, megastar Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Sreenu Vaital and many other celebrities took the opportunity to wish him on his birthday.

Wishes for his birthday poured in as friends, family and admirers flooded social media with their love. Megastar Chiranjeevi uploaded a selfie with Venkatesh Daggubati on Twitter. He captioned the photo, “Venky Mama, Happy Birthday! Where is the Party?”

Here is the tweet-

Rana Daggubati shared a photo of his paternal uncle to convey his wishes to the star. He penned, “Here's the Birthday CDP (Common Display Picture) of Victory V. Happy Birthday Chinnaanna”.Check out the post here-

Anandam director Sreenu Vaitla shared a candid photo and penned an emotional wrote. It read, “Happy Birthday to dear Venky Mama. You have been inspiring us through great performances in films, and your spiritual perspective towards life by balancing everything out effortlessly. Keep us awe-stricken as always Babu”.Read it here-https://bit.ly/3BxQexH

Director-writer, Gopichand Malineni tweeted, “Wishing you a very happy birthday victory Garu. Have a wonderful year ahead. Stay blessed sir." Check out the post here-https://bit.ly/3Hu0NWr

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar wished the actor by sharing a few throwback pictures on the micro-blogging site. She wrote, “Happiest birthday to my sweetest my dearest my loveliest friend, Venky Mama." Here’s the post-

Happpppiest birthday to my sweetest my dearest my loveliest friend ⁦⁦@VenkyMama⁩ Sending you warm wishes for good health, happiness and success. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fdYZBAXjhD— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) December 13, 2022

Such is Venkatesh Daggubati's popularity that to celebrate his birthday, theatres screened his hit movie, Narappa, a Telugu remake of the Tamil movie, Asuran.

