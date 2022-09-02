Chiranjeevi Reacts to Poor Box Office Performance of Acharya: 'Bad Films Get Rejected on 2nd Day'

Megastar Chiranjeevi, during a recent media interaction, candidly spoke about the failure of his latest release Acharya, which also starred Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. According to the actor’s statement, the success of a film largely depends on its content. The megastar recently reached the pre-release event of the Telugu flick, First Day First Show. Helmed by Vamsidhar Goud, the movie features Sanchita Basu and Srikanth Reddy in pivotal roles. During the event, Chiranjeevi asserted that small film owners should not worry about garnering audiences to movie theatres in the post-pandemic era.

“After the pandemic, there’s this constant worry that people coming to theatres has come down. But this doesn’t mean they don’t want to come to theatres altogether. If the content is good, they will! Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, and Kartikeya 2 are the best examples,” he said. Chiranjeevi believes that a good script can turn the tide, “If we don’t concentrate on the script and good content, the audience will reject the films.”

During the same interaction, the megastar also opened up about the performance of Acharya at the box office. The actor explained how watching cinema and its philosophy has changed drastically over the years. He continued, “The philosophy of cinema has changed. The bad films get rejected on the second day of their release. I am one of the victims of this trend (referring to Acharya’s failure).”

Helmed by Koratala Siva, the plot of the movie is based on the life of a Naxalite leader who wants to eradicate harassment and drug problem ongoing in a shrine. After several delays, the movie finally hit the big screens in April, however, it opened to poor critical reception at the box office.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen sharing the screenspace with Salman Khan in the Telugu political actioners God Father. Directed by Mohan Raja, the movie which is a remake of the Malayalam flick Lucifer, also stars Nayanthara and Puri Jagannadh in pivotal roles. Apart from this, he has Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar in the pipeline.

