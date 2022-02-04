Chiranjeevi Recovers From Covid-19, To Join Mohan Raja's Godfather Shoot on This Date

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon be back on the sets of Godfather and resume shooting for his part in the film. The actor had tested positive for Covid-19 about a week ago but has recovered now. Godfather is a remake of a Malayalam film titled Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The film also has Salman Khan playing a pivotal role.

Reports suggest that Chiranjeevi is well on track as far as his recovery is concerned and will return to shooting on February 8. The makers have made a lot of changes to the original story for Chiranjeevi.

The Mohan Raja directorial is being produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The film is set to hit the big screen in 2022. Godfather stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role. Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana are also a part of the cast. Nirav Shah’s cinematic work and music by Thaman S. are expected to create a remarkable experience for the audience.

Chiranjeevi had tested positive in January and had to stop shooting for the film. “Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon,” the megastar had tweeted back then.

Following this, the makers were shooting scenes that didn’t involve Chiranjeevi.

Apart from this, the megastar is also set to star in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. The project has been titled Bhola Shankar and also stars Keerthy Suresh as his sister. He will also be seen in Acharya with his son Ram Charan.

