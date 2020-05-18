Chiranjeevi Recreates Old Picture with Wife, Says 'Time Has Changed'

Superstar Chiranjeevi logged into his Instagram account to treat his fans with a special post. Instead of just submitting a throwback, he decided to give a different turn to the upload.

Chiranjeevi landed on a very old picture while reaching into the vault of memories. The flashback contains a memory of the Shankar Dada MBBS actor at work in the kitchen while his wife Surekha Konidala looks away.

The 64-year-old decided to generate the iconic moment all over again. Chiranjeevi dons the same blue polo t-shirt and jeans while his wife dresses in a similar red saree. Chiranjeevi placed the image of the past and the recent, one above another.

In the caption, he wrote, “తాను..నేను. కాలం మారినా...దేశం మారినా(Translation: Time has changed..country has changed)... #LockdownTimes”

On Mother’s Day, celebrated on May 10, he uploaded a family picture featuring his mom and actor brother, Pawan Kalyan.

The megastar is giving his mother a helping hand during quarantine in household chores. Chiranjeevi, like many others, participated in the Real Man challenge on Twitter.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in historical-drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He was shooting for his next film, Acharya, before the coronavirus lockdown.

Acharya revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who initiates a fight against embezzlement of temple funds and donations. Chiranjeevi will be seen as a government employee and is rumoured to be playing dual roles in his 152nd film helmed by Korata Siva. The project also stars Mahesh Babu, Sonu Sood and Sampath Raj and Chiranjeevi’s son, Ram Charan.