Chiranjeevi Reveals His Desire To Headline Films Like Drishyam Or Vikram

Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated film Waltair Veerayya, directed by KS Ravindra, finally hit the theatres on Friday, January 13. The action comedy opened with mixed reactions from film critics and audiences alike. While many hailed Chiranjeevi for his performance and comic timing, the film was criticised by many for its poor screenplay. In a recent interview, the 68-year-old star shared that he wishes to work in films like Drishyam and Vikram.

Speaking with OTT play, Chiranjeevi expressed, “I wish I could do a Drishyam or Vikram too, where I play a father to two kids or hold guns and go on a killing spree, but I’m not sure when and how will that transformation happen. Audiences will decide that and we must be ready for that day.”

He further shared that he always wanted to age gracefully on screen and try unique roles. But whenever he tries to do so, his fans tell him that he looks good as a Ganga leader, referring to Waltair Veerayya’s character. Chiranjeevi added that he wishes to do films that don’t challenge him physically.

Speaking about working with Shruti Haasan, the Godfather actor mentioned that the actress is a great co-star and dancing comes naturally to her. “She is the daughter of my good friend Kamal Haasan for a reason. In challenging locations like France, there was no scope to prepare anything beyond location. We had to learn the moves on the spot and perform directly on location and she did a fine job,” said Chiranjeevi.

Recalling the filming days, Chiranjeevi shared that Bobby Simha used to narrate his dialogues and sing his songs on the set. “He is a fantastic actor; you’ll be scared watching him on screen,” concluded the Archarya actor. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan and Bobby Simha, Waltair Veerayya also boasts of Ravi Teja, Sathyaraj, John Vijay, and Catherine Tresa in prominent roles.

