Chiranjeevi Reveals That He Fell in Love in Seventh Grade

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11 and is the center of the chatter on social media. The comedy drama boasts of a stellar star cast which includes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Chiranjeevi has the distributing rights for Laal Singh Chaddha’s Telugu version. The megastar is busy promoting the film. Recently, Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya sat down for a special interview with Nagarjuna. A teaser from the interview was released by Star Maa on YouTube. In the light-hearted interview, Chiranjeevi shared an interesting anecdote from his childhood. The 66-year-old revealed that he fell in love with a girl when he was in seventh grade in his home town of Mogalturu in Andhra Pradesh.

The short clip of Chiranjeevi’s interview has gone viral with over 1.2 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. Fans have praised the candidness of the actor and are eagerly waiting the full interview.



Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. TRecently, Aamir had also arranged a special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha at the residence of Chiranjeevi. The screening was attended by stalwarts like SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Acharya along with his son Ram Charan. The social drama received poor reviews from the critics and bombed at the box office.

The premise of Acharya revolved around a Naxalite-turned-social reformer and his fight against systemic corruption. Despite featuring an exceptional star cast, Acharya didn’t click with the audience.

Chiranjeevi has many films in his kitty which include Meher Ramesh’s Bholaa Shankar and Mohan Raja’s Godfather.

